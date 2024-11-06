Tribal Football
Most Read
AC Milan coach Fonseca: Leao starts at Real Madrid; honour to face them
REVEALED: Ten Hag was unhappy with Man Utd signing Zirkzee, Ugarte
Real Madrid legend Marcelo releases statement after Fluminense blow-up: Truth will come out
Amorim targets Sporting CP youngster as next Man Utd signing

Amorim has warning for Man Utd fans

Paul Vegas
Amorim has warning for Man Utd fans
Amorim has warning for Man Utd fansAction Plus
Ruben Amorim has warned Manchester United fans not to expect instant success.

Amorim is leaving Sporting CP for United after overseeing a superb 4-1 Champions League victory against Manchester City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Portuguese, however, says United fans cannot expect the same instant impact once he takes charge at Old Trafford.

He said last night: "We cannot bring one reality to another. United can't play the way we play, they can't be that defensive. Of course it's good to beat City.

"But I will live in a different world, we have to start from a different point."

Mentions
Premier LeagueAmorim RubenManchester United
Related Articles
Man Utd furious with Sky Sports reporter over Amorim questions
Man Utd striker Hojlund: I've asked Hjulmand about Amorim
Amorim proud as Sporting CP thrash Man City: Take Gyokeres to Man Utd?