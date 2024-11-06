Amorim has warning for Man Utd fans

Ruben Amorim has warned Manchester United fans not to expect instant success.

Amorim is leaving Sporting CP for United after overseeing a superb 4-1 Champions League victory against Manchester City.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Portuguese, however, says United fans cannot expect the same instant impact once he takes charge at Old Trafford.

He said last night: "We cannot bring one reality to another. United can't play the way we play, they can't be that defensive. Of course it's good to beat City.

"But I will live in a different world, we have to start from a different point."