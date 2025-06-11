Man Utd up Garnacho price as Ten Hag's Bayer Leverkusen joins battle

Manchester United have upped their asking price for Alejandro Garnacho.

The Argentina international has been transfer-listed by United after a bust-up with manager Ruben Amorim.

The Independent says United, despite an eagerness to clear Garnacho off their books, has slapped a £70m price-tag on his back.

Napoli, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Bayer Leverkusen are all interested, along with former club Atletico Madrid.

At Bayer, Garnacho would be reunited with former United manager Erik ten Hag, under which he played the best football of his young career.

Meanwhile, Napoli had a January offer of £40m for Garnacho rejected by United.