Liverpool fullback Andrew Robertson is ready to move to Spain.

AS says Robertson has approved a move to Atletico Madrid, but must wait as the two clubs kickoff discussions over a fee.

The Scotland international feels ready to leave the Premier League champions as Milos Kerkez arrives from Bournemouth.

Robertson knows he will secure regular football with Atletil, which are again in the Champions League next season and compete for the LaLiga title.

Atletico will now open talks with Liverpool about a price for the left-back.

