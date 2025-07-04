Man Utd sound out Chelsea about Nkunku price

Manchester United have held talks with Chelsea for Christopher Nkunku.

The two clubs have been in regular contact since the end of last season over potential transfers, including Chelsea's decision to send loanee Jadon Sancho back to United last month.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Athletic says during discussions, United have raised Nkunku's situation and asked about his availability.

In Chelsea's case, they have sounded out United about a price for transfer-listed Argentina winger Alejandro Garnacho.

As such, the prospect of a swap has been tentatively mentioned during the talks.