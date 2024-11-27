Man Utd interested in four strikers including Osimhen and Marmoush this January

Tribal Football
Man Utd interested in four strikers including Osimhen and Marmoush
Manchester United are said to have come up with a four-man striker shortlist to solve their goals issue.

The Red Devils are struggling on the scoring from this season, having netted 13 times in 12 games.

New boss Ruben Amorim hopes his 3-4-3 formation will help in this regard, but may need reinforcements.

According to Sky Germany, United have four primary targets for the position in January or the summer.

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush and Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen are two options.

United may also look at Randal Kolo Muani and Victor Boniface, but they are seen as outsiders.

