Bayer Leverkusen join Chelsea, Juventus interest in Lecce wing-back Dorgu

Bayer Leverkusen have expressed interest in Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu.

The young Dane has carried on from last season's impact to take his game to a new level.

Dorgu is being followed AC Milan, Juventus and Napoli in Serie A, Tottenham and Chelsea in the Premier League and now Bundesliga champions Bayer, says TMW.

Lecce accept they will eventually sell the Denmark international - potentially in 2025.

And for the moment, the Serie A minnows rate Dorgu in the €40-50m class.

