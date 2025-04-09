Galatasaray prepare pre-contract offer for Man City veteran Gundogan
Galatasaray are preparing a pre-contract offer for Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.
Off contract in June, Gundogan wants to play on next season, though is yet to hear from City about a new deal.
Watching developments are Galatasaray, where club chiefs want to bring the former Germany captain to Turkey for next season - and beyond.
Gala hope to convince Gundogan with a contract for longer than 12 months, despite his veteran status.
For his part, City manager Pep Guardiola has stated he'd like to see the 34 year-old hand a new deal.