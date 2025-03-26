Agent opens door to Galatasaray for AC Milan loanee Felix

The agent of AC Milan loanee Joao Felix says a move to Galatasaray is on.

Felix was sold by Atletico Madrid to Chelsea in August before he was loaned to Milan in January.

The Rossoneri have already decided against taking Felix in a permanent transfer. However, Felix is unlikely to stay with Chelsea next season.

Instead, says Sporx, Gala are in contact about a deal for the Portugal international.

And his agent, Jorge Mendes, confirmed today: "If an agreement is reached with Chelsea, João Félix will play for Galatasaray..."