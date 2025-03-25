Leicester's Ndidi open to move to Galatasaray as he eyes Champions League football

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is reportedly open to a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray this summer, who can offer him Champions League football.

Ndidi could be set for a summer move if the Foxes are relegated from the Premier League this season. The side currently sit 19th in the table and have an impossible task with the remaining nine game as they attempt to stay in England’s ruthless top division.

The Nigerian international is said to want a move away from the club if relegation is confirmed, however, after making 295 appearances and clocking up 18 goals and 21 assists for the club. This is according to Turkish-Football.com who report that the Championship is something the 28-year-old wants to avoid.

The report says that he is “open” to the prospect of Champions League football at Galatasaray and is “prepared to explore alternative options” this summer. Ndidi could provide some solid depth the Turkish side who often prefer to have a defensive midfielder in their squad and if Leicester do drop down a bid of around £15M would likely tempt manager Ruud van Nistelrooy to accept.