Galatasaray coach Okan: Ziyech will leave

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk has confirmed Hakim Ziyech will leave in January.

The former Chelsea midfielder lashed out at Okan and Gala last week, declaring great regret about moving to the Turkish giants.

"I have spoken with Ziyech," said Okan.

"He has told us that he is not happy with his playing time and he will have talks with other teams when the transfer window opens.

"He is not happy because he is not playing and he is close to leaving the club."