Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal relief over initial Saka injury shocker
Odegaard on Arsenal's Ipswich clash without Saka and Sterling: We are fully locked in
Zidane makes definitive Premier League decision
Ipswich midfielder Phillips: Arsenal showed themselves a very good team

Galatasaray coach Okan: Ziyech will leave

Paul Vegas
Galatasaray coach Okan: Ziyech will leave
Galatasaray coach Okan: Ziyech will leaveTribalfootball
Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk has confirmed Hakim Ziyech will leave in January.

The former Chelsea midfielder lashed out at Okan and Gala last week, declaring great regret about moving to the Turkish giants.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I have spoken with Ziyech," said Okan.

"He has told us that he is not happy with his playing time and he will have talks with other teams when the transfer window opens.

"He is not happy because he is not playing and he is close to leaving the club."

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueZiyech HakimBuruk OkanGalatasarayChelseaSuper LigFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Fenerbahce coach Mourinho in direct contact with Chelsea attacker Felix
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd open Girona, Napoli talks; Man City desperate for midfielder; Real Madrid target fullbacks
Leicester, Napoli among four-club Bosman scramble for Man Utd defender Maguire