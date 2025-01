Fulham willing to bid big for Man City attacker McAtee

Fulham are lining up a move for Manchester City attacker James McAtee.

The Daily Mail says the Cottagers are convinced they can land McAtee for £25m.

McAtee has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, along with German champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Fulham chiefs are aware that the attacking midfielder is seeking regular football at this stage in his career.

McAtee's deal with City runs to 2026.