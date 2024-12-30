Bayer Leverkusen set to make huge bid for Man City youngster this January

Bayer Leverkusen to bid for Man City youngster this January

Bayer Leverkusen are monitoring the circumstances surrounding James McAtee.

The Manchester City youngster is one who may be available to sign in the winter or summer.

The Citizens are hoping to hold onto the midfielder, but McAtee may want to leave for regular football.

Per The Mirror, Leverkusen are among the teams considering a move if he does become available.

The likes of RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Fiorentina are also circling for the youngster.

City will soon have to make a decision about his long-term future, as McAtee’s contract runs out in 18 months.