Newcastle line up offers for McAtee and Dibling

Newcastle United are among the teams that are said to be monitoring the situation around James McAtee.

The young midfielder is not a regular first team option at present at Manchester City.Per The Mail, if City decide they are going to sell McAtee, Newcastle will be at the front of the queue.

Advertisement Advertisement

The youngster has been used from the bench in the Premier League this season by boss Pep Guardiola.

But much like they lost Cole Palmer to Chelsea, City may be about to lose another academy talent.

Newcastle are also said to be among the teams assessing Southampton’s Tyler Dibling.