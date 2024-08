Fulham table new offer for Man Utd midfielder McTominay

Fulham have tabled a new offer for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

The Guardian says Fulham have made a second bid for McTominay.

The new bid is for around £20 million.

United are ready to sell, but want between £25m and £30m for Scotland international McTominay.

Turkish giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are also eyeing the 27-year-old.