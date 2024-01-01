Man United midfielder wanted by Fulham in shock transfer

Tribal Football
Premier League side Fulham are keen on signing Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

The Scotland international was the subject of a bid from West Ham United last summer.

While he is still a Red Devil, he could be moving on in the summer if a big enough offer arrives.

Per Sky Sports, The Cottagers are on the hunt for a midfielder after losing Joao Palhinha.

There is also interest in McTominay from Turkey, with Galatasaray said to be keen.

However, any deal will be on United’s terms, as McTominay does have a long contract.

