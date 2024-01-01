Man Utd midfielder McTominay could join Turkish giants this summer as interest emerges

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is the subject of Turkish interest.

Per Haber Sarikirmizi, Turkish league giants Galatasaray are ready to put in a bid for the Scot.

The source states that Gala will bid in the region of €15 million for McTominay.

However, such an offer is not thought to be tempting enough for the Red Devils to sell.

McTominay is also wanted by Fulham and other clubs in the Premier League this summer.

United have put a hefty price tag of €30M to sell the academy graduate, who netted ten goals last term.