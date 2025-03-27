Fulham's Silva on Everton: Due to recent events, they are aiming for different goals

Fulham manager Marco Silva has opened up on Everton and how the club has changed over time but still keeps its history.

Silva was confirmed as manager of Everton in May 2018, first season at Goodison Park ended with an eighth place finish but he was sacked not too later after a 5-2 Merseyside derby defeat in December. In an interview with Portuguese outlet A Bola, Silva heaped praise on to the club and its rich history that is incomparable.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It’s a fascinating club, it’s a huge challenge to be in charge of Everton. I understand that in Portugal, people don’t really understand the importance I’m giving to the club, but those who are in England, who work in England and who have in-depth knowledge of English football understand what I’m saying.

“Before this Manchester City avalanche, Everton were the fifth or sixth club with the most league titles and titles in England, but in recent years that situation has reversed.

“However, Everton has a tremendous history, but at the moment, due to recent events, they are aiming for different goals.”

“When I was there, and then with Ancelotti (Carlo, who replaced him), the club always wanted to be in the top eight.

“But there was a divergence between the fans’ soul and what was actually possible to achieve, creating the idea that defeat was felt in a fateful way.”

Everton’s next game is against Liverpool, a game Silva knows a lot about. A win for the Toffees could put a serious dent in the Reds title chances and help Everton escape the fear of relegation which has been looming over the club.