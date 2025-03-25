Man City jump ahead of Liverpool as talks opened with father of Rodrygo

The father of Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes has held talks with Manchester City.

That's according to Okdiaro's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito.

Rodrygo has long been linked with Liverpool, but Inda states City are now making a move for the Brazil international.

"They tell me that the father of Rodrygo Goes," began Inda, "the entourage denies it, but they tell me that he's gone to talk, he has seen people from Manchester City a few weeks ago and they insist that he go play with Pep Guardiola.

"They offer him to play on the left flank, which is what the kid and the father want."

Inda also said: "Real Madrid cannot guarantee this playing chance because it is for Vinicius and Mbappé. At City they would offer to play him in this position and give him more money."

Rodrygo's deal with Real Madrid runs to 2028.