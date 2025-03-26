Man Utd convinced of edge in 14-team battle for Dibling

Southampton have fielded approaches from fourteen clubs about Tyler Dibling's situation.

The England U19 winger is expected to leave Southampton this summer, with Saints on track to be relegated from the Premier League this season.

The Daily Mail says the likes of RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Manchester City are all in contact.

However, Manchester United could hold an advantage in any transfer battle given the presence of technical director Jason Wilcox.

Wilcox was director of football at Southampton before joining United last year. During his time with Saints, Wilcox oversaw the first team introduction of Dibling.