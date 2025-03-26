Tribal Football
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo presented with Guinness World Record plaque
Sporting CP and Gyokeres reach agreement over summer exit fee
Zimbabwe coach Nees takes a dig at the Super Eagles
Amad drops exciting Man Utd injury return hint as Amorim braces for huge boost

Man City, Liverpool encouraged as Juventus name Cambiaso price

Carlos Volcano
Man City, Liverpool encouraged as Juventus name Cambiaso price
Man City, Liverpool encouraged as Juventus name Cambiaso priceČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Giuseppe Maffia
Juventus are prepared to sell fullback Andrea Cambiaso this summer.

In the need to raise at least €30m to balance the books, Juve have set an asking price of €60m for Italy international Cambiaso.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Manchester City sounded out Juve for Cambiaso in January and remain interested in the defender, says La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Bayern Munich are also keen and Liverpool could enter the equation with Trent Alexander-Arnold now closer to committing to Real Madrid.

Along with Cambiaso, Juve are seeking buyers for Dusan Vlahovic ahead of the summer market.

Also to go could be Samuel Mbangula , Federico Gatti and Kenan Yildiz.

Mentions
Serie ACambiaso AndreaGatti FedericoMbangula SamuelVlahovic DusanYildiz KenanJuventusManchester CityLiverpoolBayern MunichPremier LeagueBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City alerted as Svilar stalls Roma contract talks
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man City target Ecuadorian superkid; Chelsea, Arsenal not forgetting Diomande; Inter and Meret
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Villa turn to Vlahovic; Atletico chasing Mateta; Barcelona threaten Man Utd Quenda plans