Man City, Liverpool encouraged as Juventus name Cambiaso price

Juventus are prepared to sell fullback Andrea Cambiaso this summer.

In the need to raise at least €30m to balance the books, Juve have set an asking price of €60m for Italy international Cambiaso.

Manchester City sounded out Juve for Cambiaso in January and remain interested in the defender, says La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Bayern Munich are also keen and Liverpool could enter the equation with Trent Alexander-Arnold now closer to committing to Real Madrid.

Along with Cambiaso, Juve are seeking buyers for Dusan Vlahovic ahead of the summer market.

Also to go could be Samuel Mbangula , Federico Gatti and Kenan Yildiz.