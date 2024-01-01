Boa Alma: Viana will want to take Amorim to Man City

Tribal Football
Former Casa Pia sports director Diogo Boa Alma can see Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim replacing Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Sporting sporting director Hugo Viana is regarded as favourite to replace the departing Txiki Begiristain at City. Boa Alma is close to Viana and says if he was to move to City, he can see Amorim eventually following him. Viana signed Amorim for Sporting, where he has been in charge for six years.

Boa Alma told O Jogo: "Sporting is one of the big three in Portugal, so the pressure won't affect them. He has enough qualities to work in a league like the English one and I believe he will be successful there.

“I believe he will want to take Rúben Amorim too. In addition to a professional relationship, they also have an excellent personal relationship."

