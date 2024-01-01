CONFIRMED: Man City announce Viana as Begiristain replacement

Manchester City have named Hugo Viana as new sporting director.

The Portuguese will succees Txiki Begiristain, who is stepping down.

City announced on Saturday afternoon: "Manchester City can confirm that Txiki Begiristain will step away from his full-time role as Director of Football at the end of the 2024/25 season.

"Following a trophy-laden twelve years at the Etihad Stadium, Txiki will leave his current post following the Club’s involvement in this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup and will be succeeded by Hugo Viana of Sporting CP.

"Viana will begin his full-time role in the summer of 2025, but will collaborate with Txiki in the preceding months to ensure a smooth transition.

"We look forward to paying tribute to Txiki’s outstanding contribution to Manchester City at the end of the season."