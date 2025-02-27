Foster praises Emery for his handling of Rashford at Villa after Man Utd move

A former Manchester United star has praised Unai Emery for his smart handling of Marcus Rashford, who has hit the ground running at Aston Villa since his February loan move.

The 27-year-old played a key role in Villa’s 2-1 win over Chelsea, setting up both of Marco Asensio’s goals to take his assist tally to three.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ex-United keeper Ben Foster believes Emery’s approach has reignited Rashford’s motivation, highlighting a clear shift in his attitude since leaving Old Trafford.

"He just looks happier and he looks like he's in amongst a bunch of hungry players," Foster commented on his Fozcast podcast.

"I think it's a good environment for him to be in with other really hungry players that want to go on and improve and get better.

"He's playing with a smile on his face. He's got three assists now in one and a half games. If Emery does go and just chuck him in straightaway, there's some players who were playing in that position who would maybe have their nose put out a little bit.

"By not starting him for those first games, it makes Marcus Rashford go, 'I want to get in that starting line-up'. It keeps him hungry and it keeps him working hard. I like that and he hasn't just been pandered to."