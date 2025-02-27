Foster praises Emery for his handling of Rashford at Villa after Man Utd move
The 27-year-old played a key role in Villa’s 2-1 win over Chelsea, setting up both of Marco Asensio’s goals to take his assist tally to three.
Ex-United keeper Ben Foster believes Emery’s approach has reignited Rashford’s motivation, highlighting a clear shift in his attitude since leaving Old Trafford.
"He just looks happier and he looks like he's in amongst a bunch of hungry players," Foster commented on his Fozcast podcast.
"I think it's a good environment for him to be in with other really hungry players that want to go on and improve and get better.
"He's playing with a smile on his face. He's got three assists now in one and a half games. If Emery does go and just chuck him in straightaway, there's some players who were playing in that position who would maybe have their nose put out a little bit.
"By not starting him for those first games, it makes Marcus Rashford go, 'I want to get in that starting line-up'. It keeps him hungry and it keeps him working hard. I like that and he hasn't just been pandered to."