Ex-Man Utd boss Ten Hag: This generation of players struggle with criticism

Paul Vegas
Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says the current day player struggle with criticism.

Ten Hag had run-ins with several United players during his time in charge, including Jadon Sancho, now on-loan with Chelsea, and Marcus Rashford, who is with Aston Villa in a similar deal.

Speaking to SEG Stories, Ten Hag said: "This generation usually find it difficult to deal with criticism. Criticism really gets to them.

"The generation that I grew up in had much thicker skin. You could be much more direct.

"I was approached much more directly. If I would do that with my current group of players I would demotivate them.

"If you do that to the current generation they find it offensive."

Ten Hag also said: "With this generation you choose different words and a different approach.

"(Sir Alex) Ferguson also belonged to the previous generation. With that generation you could be much more direct in your communication and approach.

"A player of this generation will feel ridiculed if you approach them like that."

