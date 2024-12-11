Foster on Wrexham: They will be in the Premier League in five or six years' time

Foster on Wrexham: Wrexham will be in the Premier League in five or six years' time

Former Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster has spoken out about the club's owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds and how they will take the club to new heights in the years to come.

Foster came out of retirement to play for Wrexham and got to know the Hollywood pair well over his tenure at the club. After he joined on a free transfer, he helped Wrexham win the National League in 2023 before retiring again the following season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Wrexham are now in League One, and Foster told Will Brazier in an interview on YouTube that the side could make it all the way to the Premier League in just a few years' time under the right leadership.

“It's lovely because they're so sound. It's exactly what you see in the documentary. I think I’d have been a little bit disappointed if, when I got to meet them, they were completely different, or they were whoppers. But they're not, they're just like normal people.

“You can see Rob is very clever, and he's very driven. Ryan is just so laid back and calm, and it's almost like he gets embarrassed by the fame. He doesn't really like the spotlight so much. They're such nice people, and they really care about the club. They really care about the community, and it wouldn't surprise me if you see them in the Premier League in five- or six years time.”

This season could secure the Welsh side a spot in the Championship, just one step from playing with the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool. If Foster’s predictions are correct, it won’t be long before the Wrexham dream comes true.