Newcastle, Villa plan Jan offers for Club Brugge defender Ordonez

Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez is attracting major Premier League interest.

Expresso says Liverpool, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Chelsea are all watching the Ecuador international.

Ordonez has been a revelation for Club Brugge this season and his form has attracted the attention of English clubs.

Newcastle and Aston Villa in particular are said to want to make a serious attempt to sign Ordonez during the winter transfer window.

The 20 year-old has a deal with Club Brugge to 2028.

 

