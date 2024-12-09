Seaman says rival sides must "be aware" of Man City bouncing back from poor form

Arsenal and England legend David Seaman believes that Manchester City are title contenders.

The Citizens may be adrift of Liverpool at present, but they are still in the race to win the Premier League.

Seaman feels that even eight points behind with an extra game played, City can go on a run to claw back that deficit in the new year.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Seaman said: “If you look at Man City and the run that they’re on – okay, it’s not the best but every team up there will have a little blip or a wobble.

“Liverpool haven’t had one yet, City have had quite a big one and even Arsenal had a couple of games when they should have won and didn’t.

“Chelsea are sneaking in there, but they aren’t sneaking. As much as the manager wants to play it down they are in it and there are four teams who are genuine contenders and I include City in that.

Seaman added: “We know what City are like when they get their players back. Okay, Rodri is not going to be back but when they get everyone back they’re going to be strong.

“They’re lacking confidence right now but that will come, so be aware of that.”

