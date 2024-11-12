Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Villa plan to test Southampton resolve with Dibling bid
Villa plan to test Southampton resolve with Dibling bid
Southampton talent Tyler Dibling could be heading to Aston Villa in the coming months, per the Birmingham Mail.

The youngster been the one bright light for the St. Mary’s Stadium club this season.

Given the Saints are rock bottom of the Premier League, Dibling may not be long for the club.

Manager Russell Martin admitted this week he may not be able to keep Dibling for long.

He stated: "When you're 18 and you play in the Premier League to the level he's played at, I think every club in the world probably looks at you. He's ours. 

“The club has turned down bids for him since I've been here. The speculation is nothing for him or for me. 

“We are in a strong position. I'm sure we will look at securing that and strengthening that even more because if he carries on doing what he's doing then he will deserve that.”

