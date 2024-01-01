Forest winger Elanga admits speaking with Isak about Newcastle

Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga admits speaking with Sweden teammate Alexander Isak about life at Newcastle.

Newcastle made an attempt for Elanga over the summer.

He told Fotbollskanalen, "I have heard the same as you have, there will always be rumours in football, but I have a contract with Nottingham and we had a game the day before so I couldn't focus so much on it (what was written about Newcastle).

"The environment in Nottingham is good. It is clear that you can see that Newcastle are interested, it means that I am playing good football when a big club shows interest. But Nottingham is also a big club, they have won two Champions Leagues, even though it was before I was born. But I am happy in Nottingham and have a contract there."

Elanga says Isak spoke to him about the rumours.

"Isak talked to me about it. But I said the same to him as I say to you," added Elanga.