Forest set to offer Gibbs-White new contract as his influence grows

Nottingham Forest are set to offer Morgan Gibbs-White a new contract after an impressive start to the season.

The 24-year-old is currently on duty with England having received his first call-up to the senior squad due to his fantastic start to the season, proving himself to be a key player for Forest so far.

After signing a five-year contract two years ago the Reds are now keen to tie him down again as his influence continues to grow amongst the side which inevitably attracts attention from elsewhere.

According to the Daily Mail talks are “expected to progress” for the striker who has been linked with Premier league rivals Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur this summer alone.

England face Ireland and Finland under interim boss Lee Carsley in which Gibbs-White played a huge part in his triumphant 2023 Under-21 Euros squad.

He spoke about his relationship with the England manager and how delighted he was with the call-up.

“It was like waiting to get called up, waiting to get called off and obviously there’s incredible amounts of talent in England. I knew it was just about me being patient, taking my time, concentrating on club level and doing the best that I can for Nottingham Forest. Then, fortunately enough, it’s come now and obviously I’m so delighted and thankful to the manager for giving me the call-up and I can’t wait to get going now.

“I feel like he (Carsley) believes in us, trusts in us. His words were just express yourself and be yourself.”

