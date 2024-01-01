Tribal Football
Most Read
Guler throws wobbler as Real Madrid defeat Betis
Fenerbahce vice-president Ilicali: We promised Amrabat to Mourinho
Rabiot offered to Man Utd "several times"
Beckham Jr hangs up boots at Brentford

Ex-Newcastle scout Montgomery: Arteta wants Isak at Arsenal

Ex-Newcastle scout Montgomery: Arteta wants Isak at Arsenal
Ex-Newcastle scout Montgomery: Arteta wants Isak at Arsenal
Ex-Newcastle scout Montgomery: Arteta wants Isak at ArsenalAction Plus
Former Newcastle United scout Paul Montgomery says Arsenal will try for Alexander Isak in the future.

Montgomery insists Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is a big fan of the Sweden striker.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told ChronicleLive: "Mikel Arteta is a big fan and is desperate for a centre-forward.

"He wanted either him or Ivan Toney this summer but got neither. That won't put him off. He will return for Iask who would score a ton of goals in Arsenal's set up and become a fan favourite like Thierry Henry.

"That is why it is imperative Newcastle have a good season to persuade Isak to stay and that is why they desperately needed to sign this summer. They are vulnerable at centre-forward if Isak gets injured. Callum Wilson is a good player and can cover Isak no problem but can he be relied upon to be fit? After that it is down to a young lad from Sheffield United bought at £15m and it is impossible for him to do Isak's job right now."

Mentions
Premier LeagueIsak AlexanderArsenalNewcastle UtdFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal ponder deadline day bid for Newcastle winger Gordon
Rabiot now in contact with FIVE Premier League clubs
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer