Forest provide injury update for Danilo after horror injury against Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest’s Danilo is set to return in six to eight weeks after breaking his ankle in a horror injury.

The 23-year-old sustained the horrific injury when he fell awkwardly after an early aerial challenge with Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo in Forest’s 1-1 draw this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking after the final whistle, Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo said what a huge loss he will be to the side.

“It was a horrible moment for everybody. He's broken his ankle. It's serious.”

"We're going to miss him, not only on the pitch but he's a wonderful boy. He's always smiling and we wish him all the best."

"Everybody loves him so much,” he added. “He's leaving the hospital now and then he's going to be assessed tomorrow and after tomorrow. The good news is that he's stable, he's speaking and he's aware."

Danilo later posted an emotional message to fans on Instagram.

“Hey guys, I’m stopping by to say that I’m fine, thank god, and I’m already home. We’ll be back soon and thank you all for the message of support.”

Journalist Bruno Andrade also issued an update on the situation.

“Danilo will undergo "minor surgery" on his left ankle tomorrow. Fortunately, the injury to the Nottingham Forest midfielder, although frightening, is less serious than expected. The former Palmeiras player is expected to recover in 6 to 8 weeks.”