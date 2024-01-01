Tribal Football
Forest midfielder Danilo sends fans message after nasty injury
Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo has reported he is back home after his nasty injury in the draw with Bournemouth.

Danilo suffered a serious ankle injury and was rushed to hospital during the game.

There were major concerns for the Brazilian, who fell awkwardly in an aerial challenge.

However, in the evening, Danilo took to X to assure fans he was back home after the hospital visit.

"Hey guys," he said. "I'm just stopping by to say that I'm fine, thank God, and I'm already home.

"We'll be back soon. Thank you for all the messages of support."

