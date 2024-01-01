Forest encouraged to go for Palmeiras striker Fillipi

Nottingham Forest have been given the go ahead to bring in Palmeiras striker Riquelme Fillipi.

The Premier League side are said to be pushing for a deal that would give them 80 percent of the player’s economic rights.

Per Gaveanews, his club Palmeiras are happy to continue negotiations with Forest.

Fillipi and his representatives will now have a decision to make about whether to make the move.

The talent is currently away and will be assessing his available options, per the report.

Forest are pushing to bring in the teenager as soon as possible, as they are aware of other clubs showing interest in him.