Bournemouth attacker Semenyo: I hope Danilo recovers well

Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo offered his best to Danilo after their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Semenyo scored Bournemouth's equaliser, though was also involved in the clash with Danilo which left the Forest midfielder with a serious ankle injury.

He later said, "As a team we knew we had to come out in the second half and make a difference. We'll take a point and on to the next."

"I don't remember much. I just remember getting an elbow to the back of my head and landing on my arm. I didn't think anything of it but then I got up and saw he was being stretchered off. Sorry to him and I hope he (Danilo) recovers well.

"For 90 minutes you have to concentrate anyway, regardless of injuries. As soon as I got up everybody tried to boost my moral and confidence to keep going, I have to thank my teammates for that.

"Having Dominic (Solanke) in the team was great, but as a team we have to get on with it and try and score as many goals as we can as a team."