Forest midfielder Sangare wanted by Fenerbahce

Nottingham Forest midfielder Ibrahim Sangare could be Turkey-bound this summer.
The anchorman is being linked with a move to Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.
Per Dirilis Postasi, the Portuguese coach hopes to convince the all-action midfielder to move clubs.
He is also chasing after Jefferson Lerma of Crystal Palace, as he seeks to build a title winning team.
Sangare has been at Forest since 2023, previously spending three years at PSV Eindhoven.
He was not a regular last season, only managing 17 starts and struggling to justify the £30 million Forest paid for him.