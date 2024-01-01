Tribal Football
Forest midfielder Sangare wanted by Fenerbahce

Nottingham Forest midfielder Ibrahim Sangare could be Turkey-bound this summer.

The anchorman is being linked with a move to Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.

Per Dirilis Postasi, the Portuguese coach hopes to convince the all-action midfielder to move clubs.

He is also chasing after Jefferson Lerma of Crystal Palace, as he seeks to build a title winning team.

Sangare has been at Forest since 2023, previously spending three years at PSV Eindhoven.

He was not a regular last season, only managing 17 starts and struggling to justify the £30 million Forest paid for him.

