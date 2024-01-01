Tribal Football
Forest, West Ham to bid for Fenerbahce defender Oosterwolde
Nottingham Forest and West Ham United are both said to be chasing Fenerbahce defender Jayden Oosterwolde.

The Dutchman enjoyed an outstanding campaign in the Turkish domestic league last season.

Local outlet Takvim state that he will be the subject of transfer bids this summer.

The likes of Ipswich Town and Brentford are also said to be circling for his services.

The 23-year-old is also interested in a move to Italy, where he previously played for Parma.

Fener are not eager to sell, but will accept a fee of around £13 million for the left-back.

