Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra
Bayern Munich welcome Bologna's Zirkzee sale to Man Utd

Fenerbahce want Palace midfielder Lerma; Spurs pair

Fenerbahce want Palace midfielder Lerma; Spurs pair
Fenerbahce want Palace midfielder Jefferson Lerma
Fenerbahce want Palace midfielder Jefferson LermaAction Plus
Fenerbahce are sending a delegation to England in order to hold talks over signing Crystal Palace midfielder Jefferson Lerma.

The Turkish club are set to splash the cash this summer for new manager Jose Mourinho.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The ex-Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham coach wants to sign Lerma for a reasonable fee.

He is also, per Sporx, set to target Tottenham duo Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Fenerbahce would be willing to pay €15 million for Lerma, who has a contract until 2026.

Whether Palace agree to sell is unclear, as they have already lost Michael Olise and may sell Eberechi Eze.

Mentions
Lerma JeffersonFenerbahceCrystal PalaceTottenhamFootball TransfersPremier LeagueSuper Lig
Related Articles
Tottenham closing on deal for Fenerbahce forward Szymanski
Spurs captain Son pushed about Fenerbahce rumours
Fenerbahce coach Mourinho eyeing Tottenham midfielder Hojbjerg