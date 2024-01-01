Fenerbahce want Palace midfielder Lerma; Spurs pair

Fenerbahce are sending a delegation to England in order to hold talks over signing Crystal Palace midfielder Jefferson Lerma.

The Turkish club are set to splash the cash this summer for new manager Jose Mourinho.

The ex-Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham coach wants to sign Lerma for a reasonable fee.

He is also, per Sporx, set to target Tottenham duo Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Fenerbahce would be willing to pay €15 million for Lerma, who has a contract until 2026.

Whether Palace agree to sell is unclear, as they have already lost Michael Olise and may sell Eberechi Eze.