Arsenal attempted to sign Turkish star before he decided on Fenerbahce

Arsenal tried to sign Oguz Aydin before he made a move to Fenerbahce this summer.

That is according to the president of Bucaspor, where he used to play before making the transfer.

Arsenal are said to have been impressed by Aydin and believed he could be a first teamer immediately.

Speaking to Turkish outlet Hurriyet, Cihan Aktas said: "Oguz is a player who takes the stage at unexpected moments and wins matches.

“Two Italian clubs and Arsenal were after him.

“Galatasaray also wanted him, but when Ali Koc stepped in, he became a Fenerbahce player."