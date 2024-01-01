Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex Newcastle star leaves Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Chelsea raise goalkeeper swap with Real Madrid
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad

Arsenal attempted to sign Turkish star before he decided on Fenerbahce

Arsenal attempted to sign Turkish star before he decided on Fenerbahce
Arsenal attempted to sign Turkish star before he decided on Fenerbahce
Arsenal attempted to sign Turkish star before he decided on FenerbahceAction Plus
Arsenal tried to sign Oguz Aydin before he made a move to Fenerbahce this summer.

That is according to the president of Bucaspor, where he used to play before making the transfer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Arsenal are said to have been impressed by Aydin and believed he could be a first teamer immediately.

Speaking to Turkish outlet Hurriyet, Cihan Aktas said: "Oguz is a player who takes the stage at unexpected moments and wins matches. 

“Two Italian clubs and Arsenal were after him. 

“Galatasaray also wanted him, but when Ali Koc stepped in, he became a Fenerbahce player."

Mentions
Aydin OguzAktas AkselKocan AlisArsenalFenerbahceBucaspor 1928Football TransfersPremier LeagueSuper Lig
Related Articles
Man Utd challenge Arsenal for Kadioglu
Newcastle threaten Arsenal plans for Fenerbahce fullback Kadioglu
Arsenal make bid for Fenerbahce left-back Kadioglu