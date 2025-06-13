Bayern Munich chief Eberl: We wouldn't pay what Liverpool are for Wirtz

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Action Plus
Bayern Munich chief Max Eberl admits he expects Florian Wirtz to sign with Liverpool.

Bayern have been competing with Liverpool for the Bayer Leverkusen star. However, Liverpool are now on the brink of landing Wirtz for a fee in the region of €120m.

Interestingly, it's been suggested Bayern's contract offer to Wirtz is superior to Liverpool's.

"If I'm honest, I don't know if we could have paid what Liverpool are apparently paying now," Eberl told Sky Deutschland.

"Florian Wirtz is an outstanding player. We could have imagined signing him. But when a door closes, another opens."

