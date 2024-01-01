Tribal Football
Flick pushes Barcelona to try for Man Utd attacker Rashford
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is keen to bring Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford to Spain.

Flick is demanding an attacking wide player arrive and after seeing Athletic Bilbao refusing to do business over Nico Williams, he has recommended Rashford to the Barca board.

Spanish journalist Albert Fernández, who works for Gol Play, states that Flick has proposed the immediate signing of Rashford.

However, it is unclear whether Barcelona have contacted United to discuss a transfer.

Rashford, 26, is tied to the English giants until the summer of 2028.

