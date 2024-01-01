Man Utd still pushing to sign Barcelona midfielder this summer

Manchester United are still trying to prise Frenkie de Jong away from Barcelona this summer.

The Premier League club retain a strong interest in the Netherlands midfielder.

De Jong is a favorite of manager Erik ten Hag, having managed him at Ajax.

According to Sport, United are preparing a bid that will satisfy both Barcelona and the player.

The major issue to any transfer is the extremely high wage that De Jong earns at the Catalan club.

United are very unlikely to match that wage, which does leave the transfer in a bit of limbo.