Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd midfielder hands in transfer request as Celtic interest grows
Man Utd and PSG discuss Sancho, Ugarte deals
Man Utd given "green light" to sign young Brighton striker
Leicester lining up bid for Arsenal star

Man Utd still pushing to sign Barcelona midfielder this summer

Man Utd still pushing to sign Barcelona midfielder this summer
Man Utd still pushing to sign Barcelona midfielder
Man Utd still pushing to sign Barcelona midfielderTribal Football
Manchester United are still trying to prise Frenkie de Jong away from Barcelona this summer.

The Premier League club retain a strong interest in the Netherlands midfielder.

Advertisement
Advertisement

De Jong is a favorite of manager Erik ten Hag, having managed him at Ajax.

According to Sport, United are preparing a bid that will satisfy both Barcelona and the player.

The major issue to any transfer is the extremely high wage that De Jong earns at the Catalan club.

United are very unlikely to match that wage, which does leave the transfer in a bit of limbo.

Mentions
Premier Leaguede Jong FrenkieManchester UnitedBarcelonaAjaxFootball TransfersLaLiga
Related Articles
Man Utd consider move for free agent Alonso
Yoro, De Ligt & an angry Florentino: Why Man Utd need to pay (quickly) that premium
Man Utd wait on PSG response after Ugarte offer