Flashscore sources: Man Utd drawing up forward shortlist ahead of Zirkzee departure

Manchester United are still considering options for a new striker as they assess whether to make late moves in the window.

The club have made some positive additions to their midfield this summer, but their overall transfer business has not quite delivered everything they had hoped for. United remain open to strengthening in several areas, with a new left-back and another midfielder still possibilities.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, it is the forward line that could provide the late twist. Sources indicate a new striker has not been ruled out, although any move is likely to depend on developments elsewhere in the squad.

One of the clearest scenarios would involve Joshua Zirkzee leaving Old Trafford. The Dutch forward remains part of United's plans for now, but there is a possibility he could depart before the deadline, with Juventus among the clubs to have shown interest.

Juve are setting Zirkzee as a prime target if Jonathan David leaves Turin. Napoli are another club being linked.

Should Zirkzee move on, United would be expected to look for a replacement. The club have a list of forwards they are monitoring, and could also look at any new market opportunity that becomes available.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is one player who has recently been offered to United, but there has been no significant progress regarding a possible move for the Crystal Palace striker.

The situation surrounding Marcus Rashford could also have an influence on United's plans. The club did not initially expect Rashford to feature prominently this season, but his attitude and demeanour since returning have been positive, sources say.

Rashford is likely to begin the campaign as a substitute, but if he remains at United, he could gradually become an important part of the attack.

Barcelona, who had Rashford on loan last season, continue to monitor his situation and could still make another move if their alternative attacking targets do not materialise.