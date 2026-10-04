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Huge name said to be considering move for Scott

Huge name said to be considering move for Scott
Huge name said to be considering move for ScottBradley Collyer, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia

Real Madrid are believed to be considering a move for Bournemouth and England midfielder Alex Scott.

Scott, who made his England debut against Czech Republic last week and his first start in the 7-0 drubbing of Croatia, was the subject of intense interest from Chelsea in the summer, with the Blues having a bid rejected for the 23-year-old. Manchester City were also said to be keen on the Cherries star.

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Now, as per TEAMTalk, Spanish giants Real are eyeing up a swoop. The report claims that Madrid scouts were in attendance to watch Scott in action versus Croatia, while they are said to have seen him live on at least three occasions - including during Bournemouth's UEFA Europa League victory over Real Sociedad last month.

Real are the latest club to be linked with the former Bristol City man, with AC Milan also amongst a number of clubs, in England and abroad, to be watching his situation closely. Bournemouth, though, are eager to extend Scott's contract, and are adamant that he will not be sold during the January transfer window.

With an asking price said to be over £75m, it remains to be seen whether anyone tries to test Bournemouth's resolve at the start of next year.

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