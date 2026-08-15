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Man Utd vs AC Milan: Where to watch as Mainoo, Martinez and Rashford return for Carrick

Man Utd vs AC Milan: Where to watch as Mainoo, Martinez and Rashford return for Carrick
Man Utd vs AC Milan: Where to watch as Mainoo, Martinez and Rashford return for CarrickČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Cody Froggatt

Manchester United clash against AC Milan in their latest preseason test ahead of the new season.

The Red Devils clash against AC Milan in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday afternoon in what is their final preseason test before they face Hull City in the opening of their Premier League campaign. 

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Michael Carrick’s side beat Leeds United on penalties on Wednesday night whilst Ruben Amorim's Milan suffered a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in their last match in what has been a rocky start for the former United boss. 

Manchester United squad to face AC Milan: 

Goalkeepers: Lammens, Mee, Heath 

 Defenders: Dalot, Mazraoui, Amass, Dorgu, Heaven, Maguire, Shaw, Yoro, Martinez 

 Midfielders: Tielemans, Mainoo, J. Fletcher, T. Fletcher, Collyer, Santos, Fernandes 

 Attackers: Lacey, Mbeumo, Zirkzee, Amad, Rashford, Cunha, Gabriel 

Predicted XI

Predicted Manchester United XI: Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Heaven, Shaw; Tielemans, Santos; Amad, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo 

Predicted AC Milan XI: Torriani, Terracciano, De Winter, Pavlovic, Chukwueze, Modric, Comotto, Estupinan, Loftus-Cheek, Ramos, Leao

Where to watch

United face the Italian side at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday 15th August, with kick-off at 3.45pm BST. 

The clash can be watched on MUTV via a subscription. 

Who is back?

Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez and Marcus Rashford have returned to the squad for this match, with all three looking for their first pre-season minutes under Carrick who almost confirmed the trio would be handed minutes.

“Marcus, Licha and Kobbie only came back a couple of days ago so they're not quite ready but we can have them for the weekend,” Carrick said. 

"We trained hard, the boys who came in, Marcus, Kobbie and Licha have trained really hard and we'll have a recovery day tomorrow. 

“We'll all recover tomorrow, train Friday and prepare for the game on Saturday. Again, we'll get the balance right of minutes." 

Amorim's spell at United, which saw him win only 24 of 63 matches, suffering 21 defeats in the process, will add spice to this game even if it is a friendly. The Portuguese manager may be seeking to prove a point against the Red Devils who are making their final preparations before the new season in less than a week.

 

 

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Premier LeagueKobbie MainooMichael CarrickLisandro MartinezMarcus RashfordManchester UnitedAC MilanSerie A

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