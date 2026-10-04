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'Everyone knew about it': former Premier League manager unsurprised by Man City charges

'Everyone knew about it': former Premier League manager unsurprised by Man City charges
'Everyone knew about it': former Premier League manager unsurprised by Man City chargesOli SCARFF / AFP / AFP / Profimedia

Ex-Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch, who faced City during their alleged breaches, claims 'everyone knew' about Manchester City's cheating.

The current Canada head coach has gone on record to make his feelings clear about the Manchester City scandal.

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'I think Man City should be punished severely. I think they should have to go down, and, by the way, everyone knew about it. Everyone knew'

Marsch was in charge of Leeds during the 2022/23 season, winning eight of his 25 games. During that time, he suffered a 4-0 loss to Pep Guardiola's City and was eventually dismissed in February 2023 with his side 17th in the table.

During the summer of 2022, Leeds and Man City were the 'only sides to make money', says Marsch. The West Yorkshire side had sold star players Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips (to City) ahead of the season.

Leeds went on to suffer relegation that season.

The 52-year-old expressed his frustration at the situation.

'When they said they got Erling Haaland for £52m, it's like: "Yeah, OK, sure".

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Premier LeaguePep GuardiolaManchester CityLeedsJesse Marsch