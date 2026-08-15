Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Rafael Leao has responded to rumours surrounding AC Milan boss Ruben Amorim.

According to reports in Italy, Amorim is unconvinced by Leão for both tactical and dressing-room reasons as claims are made about how the winger is a source of negativity within the Italian side.

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According to Leeds Live, the AC Milan forward is eveb being offered around Europe as Milan seek to sell the 27 year old who hit back at such claims this week.

A post on X from Transfer News Live reported what Gazzetta dello Sport had stated about the winger and he quickly commented underneath to bash what he deems are complete lies.

“Ruben Amorim views Rafael Leão as a negative influence within the AC Milan dressing room.

“The Portuguese coach is believed to have concerns over the winger’s impact on the squad environment.

“(Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)”

“Leao commented: Maybe you’re because you lying 😂😂😂”

Leão has recently picked up a muscle injury and will sit out Milan’s next and final pre-season game against Manchester United, leading to other reports claiming that he is seeking a way out the club.

Galatasaray, Besiktas and Fenerbahce had all reportedly made proposals to Leao but it looks like the winger will stay put as he remains on good terms with the club and with manager Ruben Amorim.