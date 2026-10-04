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Liverpool braced for bids for talented youngster as Italian giants circle

Liverpool braced for bids for talented youngster as Italian giants circle
Liverpool braced for bids for talented youngster as Italian giants circleMI News/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Liverpool are bracing themselves for bids for centre-back Giovanni Leoni, with Juventus believed to be interested in acquiring the youngster's services.

Leoni, who signed for the Reds from Parma in the summer of 2025, has so far made just one appearance for the club after struggling with injury throughout his time at Anfield. Nevertheless, Italian giants Juventus are eyeing a move as they continue with their squad rebuild, with the purchase of Italian talent said to be a high priority.

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Juve had previously shown interest in Leoni's fellow Italian Premier League stars Riccardo Calafiori and Marco Palestra, of Arsenal and Chelsea respectively, but a move for either is currently not deemed feasible. As such, they have turned their attention to 19-year-old Leoni, who has just 17 top-flight appearances to his name, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

So far, Juve have attempt to take him in loan, but have been knocked by Liverpool, while the six-time European champions are eager to hold onto Leoni given he is just one year into a long-term contract. That does not appear to have deterred the Old Lady, though, as they continue to monitor his progress. 

They could finally be able to see him on the pitch soon, too, as there is hope he could make his return to action for Liverpool after the international break.

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