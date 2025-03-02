Tribal Football
Most Read
Orlando Pirates attacker Mofokeng interesting Barcelona
Worried Al-Nassr star Ronaldo request denied by Iran FA and Esteghlal
Real Madrid urging Arsenal defender Saliba to be patient
Man Utd boss Amorim willing to oversee sale of FIVE senior players

Fernandes urged to quit Man Utd: You deserve better!

Paul Vegas
Fernandes urged to quit Man Utd: You deserve better!
Fernandes urged to quit Man Utd: You deserve better!Action Plus
Former Chelsea star Joe Cole can see Bruno Fernandes leaving Manchester United this summer.

Cole says Fernandes is now too good for United.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I think it could be a natural separation for Fernandes and Manchester United," Cole said, according to the Daily Mail.

"He's not a perfect footballer, like Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes or Kevin De Bruyne, but he's a brilliant player who has been fantastic for Manchester United during the club's toughest period in about 40 years."

Cole also stated: "He can hold his head high for what he has achieved at Manchester United, but I think he deserves to play in a better team. It would be a good separation for the club, and it would benefit both of them. Manchester United need players who do things that don't suit Bruno."

Fernandes' contract with United runs until the summer of 2027, with an option for a further year.

Mentions
Premier LeagueFernandes BrunoCole JoeManchester UnitedChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Solskjaer "upset" that Man Utd let McTominay leave for Napoli in the summer
Foster on Rashford's loan links to Arsenal after Villa move: Never in a million years
Prem giants alerted as Juventus consider Yildiz sale