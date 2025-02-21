Prem giants alerted as Juventus consider Yildiz sale

Tribal Football
Premier League giants are on alert with Juventus weighing up selling Kenan Yildiz this summer.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Juventus could sell Yildiz if they miss the Champions League qualification this season.

However, Juventus will ask for between €80-90m to sell the Turkey international.

And there is plenty of interest from the Premier League.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are all keen on Yildiz.

Andrea Cambiaso and Dusan Vlahovic are other players who could be sold after the season.

Juventus wants to raise at least €100m through sales this summer.

